Handmade natural soap and skincare product shop moves into Banbury's Lock29
The opening of Zilfarni Soaps and Scents is part of the recent expansion of Lock29 this summer.
Founded by Denise Beecham, the soap and skincare shop will sit alongside other new additions, Crystal Intentions and The Garden Studio Photography.
Denise said: “You will find luxury, natural, homemade, and hand-poured home fragrances and skincare products that suit all skin types and all budgets.
“I will have lots of offers on the first weekend of opening, so please do pop along.”
Lock29 Manager Stuart McGregor shared his excitement about the new addition to Lock29. He said: "Denise’s commitment to quality and her passion for creating products that cater to all skin types perfectly aligns with our vision of providing unique and meaningful experiences for our visitors. We are confident that Zilfarni Soaps Scents will quickly become a favourite among our shoppers.”
