Gruesome murder scene created in Banbury and then featured on TV - but this sticky end was a pleasure to create!

The Cake Shop on Bridge Street to create a cake to feature on Midsomer Murders, 25 Years of Mayhem on ITV on Sunday May 29.

It is not often that a team of cake makers are asked to create a murder scene - and then see their work displayed on national TV.

But that is what the workers at The Cake Shop on Bridge Street were asked to do when the cast at Midsomer Murders came with an unusual request.

They were asked to create a cake to feature on Midsomer Murders, 25 Years of Mayhem on ITV on Sunday May 29.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shop manager Sarah Jones: "We have made several cakes for the Midsomer Murders team over the years so to see the most recent being featured on prime time TV was a real honour."

The team of cake decorators worked to create the cake over two days with many of the team at its Oxford branch partaking in its creation.

Lucy Winter created the models of the murder victims, while Beth Goodway created the cottage, Lily Deegan created the scenery and Jenny O’Keefe assembled the finished cake.

The team said: “It was fun to make, we have never had to recreate a murder scene before.

"It was especially fun as it involved such unusual deaths, by chocolate, cheese and candle wax.