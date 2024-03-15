Growing negligence claims fuel growth at specialist firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TLA Medicolegal has seen its business grow by 35 per centin the last year and it has recruited four new Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury Case Managers to cope with demand for its specialist services.

Based in Deddington, near Banbury, the firm is targeting further growth this year as it continues to receive many more enquiries requesting expert medical opinion for the legal profession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of this growth is also owing to an increase in private individuals approaching TLA Medicolegal directly, looking to establish if they or their family members' care is as a result of clinical negligence, prior to approaching a lawyer or law firm.

The TLA Medicolegal team

TLA Medicolegal opening this service up to members of the public is innovative in that it is the only UK company of its type to widen their pro bono offering for both lawyers and individuals.

Fiona Morrison, co-founder of TLA and Director of Clinical Negligence and Serious Injury, said: “Over the last year we have seen a large increase in the number of private individuals wondering whether their treatment, or lack of treatment, warrants making a clinical negligence claim, and this fits with the experience across our industry.

“Many individuals are frustrated at their care journey or delays in treatment, and they get overwhelmed by the number of law firms offering clinical negligence services or feel their concern about potential clinical negligence is too minor to make a claim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We can assist anyone enquiring about how the process works and assist in establishing if there is any clinical negligence.

“With enquiries from law firms and individuals on the rise, this trend is set to increase significantly because of growing hospital waiting lists, less face-to-face GP appointments, and we are already hearing about significant delays in starting cancer treatment following a diagnosis.

With this growth in approaches and instructions, we continue to support lawyers and their claimants with the very best independent medicolegal experts throughout their case. In addition, if individuals are advised that their screening report is positive for clinical negligence then we promptly refer this individual to a law firm or lawyer to assess and proceed with their case.”

TLA has recruited a further four highly skilled staff members in the last year. Emily Fallick, Maria Mahfuz and Erin Talbot join the firm as Case Managers while Emily Hambidge joins sister company 3D Health UK as Radiology and Private Patient Manager.

Fiona added: “The new recruits have already strengthened the team considerably as we continue a dynamic period of growth.”