Graven Hill sells employment site which is expected to foster significant job creation

The site, which could support more than 1,000 new jobs, has outline planning permission for 104,000 sq m of storage and distribution space alongside open space and sustainable drainage systems. The site has a separate access from the Pioneer Road roundabout and does not run through any of the residential areas of Graven Hill in Oxfordshire.

Adrian Unitt, Operations Director at Graven Hill Village Development Company (GHVDC), said: “Graven Hill is a sustainable development, offering a wide variety of choice in terms of housing, set in expansive green spaces and supported by community facilities such as the new primary school, Market Square Dental’s state-of-the-art practice, Wine Rack and Wine Valley Cocktail Bar and new coffee bar. The sale of the employment site further enhances the development’s sustainability credentials creating new job opportunities alongside a thriving community.”

Knight Frank and White Commercial Surveyors supported GHVDC with the sale with White Commercial continuing to provide commercial property advice on all of the commercial space, as well as marketing the site available for a pub restaurant at the frontage of the development.

Chris White, MD at White Commercial Surveyors said: “The sale of the Strategic Commercial Development site at Graven Hill is excellent news for Bicester and the Oxfordshire region which is witnessing both residential and commercial property expansion.

“There is significant interest in the area from both Manufacturing and Distribution companies wishing to locate to modern facilities in Central England close to Oxford and along the excellent London to Birmingham M40. This Investment will provide both quality employment opportunities and also additional economic investment and growth for the region.”