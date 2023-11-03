Goodyear Tyres are back in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HiQ Tyres & Autocare was a popular destination for all types of car repairs, but the site was bought by Pro Tyre. Now Goodyear have returned to their new site in the Swan Industrial Estate off Gatteridge Street.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare have just opened their new site in Banbury. This exciting new centre offers all types of car servicing/repairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Franchise owner Jay said "It's great for HiQ to be back in Banbury, it historically had a great reputation with the local community". "Being part of Goodyear allows us to keep up with the latest trends and technology within the aftersales automotive industry and keep pricing competitive."

New HiQ Banbury Centre

Centre Manager Beckah said "I'm really excited to be part of this new centre, already new customers are coming in and remembering when HiQ used to be in the area. Working in a new centre with all the latest equipment is great."

HiQ Tyres & Autocare have over 100 centres across the UK. Paul Burton, Retail Business Consultant for Goodyear said " We always wanted to come back to Banbury, when the opportunity became available we jumped at it. We are certainly looking forward to growing our business in this wonderful town."

HiQ Tyres & Autocare offer all types of MOT/Servicing/Repairs and tyres. You can visit the website for online bookings with instant pricing at .https://www.hiqonline.co.uk/hiq-centres/banbury