Goodyear Tyres are back in Banbury
HiQ Tyres & Autocare was a popular destination for all types of car repairs, but the site was bought by Pro Tyre. Now Goodyear have returned to their new site in the Swan Industrial Estate off Gatteridge Street.
HiQ Tyres & Autocare have just opened their new site in Banbury. This exciting new centre offers all types of car servicing/repairs.
Franchise owner Jay said "It's great for HiQ to be back in Banbury, it historically had a great reputation with the local community". "Being part of Goodyear allows us to keep up with the latest trends and technology within the aftersales automotive industry and keep pricing competitive."
Centre Manager Beckah said "I'm really excited to be part of this new centre, already new customers are coming in and remembering when HiQ used to be in the area. Working in a new centre with all the latest equipment is great."
HiQ Tyres & Autocare have over 100 centres across the UK. Paul Burton, Retail Business Consultant for Goodyear said " We always wanted to come back to Banbury, when the opportunity became available we jumped at it. We are certainly looking forward to growing our business in this wonderful town."
HiQ Tyres & Autocare offer all types of MOT/Servicing/Repairs and tyres. You can visit the website for online bookings with instant pricing at .https://www.hiqonline.co.uk/hiq-centres/banbury
Any customer that mentions the Banbury Guardian will receive a 10% discount on their car service.