Going for growth as Hampshire’s Aura Technology joins forces with Oxfordshire-based claireLOGIC

Leading Hampshire-based IT managed service provider Aura Technology has announced an exciting new phase of its growth with Oxfordshire-based claireLOGIC. The deal brings together the two companies to continue their growth, strengthen their technical expertise and expand into new markets.

Operating out of Southampton and London, Aura is a major player and has many of the region’s businesses among its clients, with over 100 team members. Oxford-based claireLOGIC works with companies across multiple sectors in Oxfordshire and London.

Aura founder and Managing Director Tim Walker has been Chairman of claireLOGIC for the past seven years. He said: “Over the last few years we’ve realised that there are many similarities between the two businesses. And more recently, we’ve been exploring if there are more ways in which we could collaborate and work together more.”

“This is a significant milestone. We’re aligned on strategy, and mindset, so it’s a move that just makes sense.”

Andre Vaux, co-founder and Managing Director of claireLOGIC said: “We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Tim and developed a great synergy. We agree both businesses have a brighter future together and we can grow into new areas and work together as the market changes. We’re all looking forward to this next chapter.”

He added: “The newly enlarged Aura Group allows the business to further strengthen its offering to customers with even greater resources and will bolster its exceptional award-winning service.”

Tim added: “For all of our customers nothing will change in how we serve them. Our services and commitment to delivering the high-quality support is unwavering. It’s an exciting time for Aura Technology and claireLOGIC.”