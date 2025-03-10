Gloucestershire-based sustainable golfing gear brand secures over £5,000 in funding to grow their aim of supporting junior golfers

Kondor Kidz, an eco-conscious golfing gear company has secured over £5,000 in funding from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to expand their mission to help the next generation of golfers.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Gloucestershire, the company provides children with high quality golf clubs from trusted brands for a subscription fee of as little as £1.99 a month.

Once a child outgrows their set, clubs can then be returned to be refurbished and exchanged for equipment to match their height and age. This ensures they always have the perfect set to learn the game correctly and no waste is created by a family member constantly buying new sets and potentially sending old ones to landfill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kondor-Kidz are committed to sustainability and also encourage families to opt for eco-alternatives when choosing golfing equipment such as bamboo tees and clothing made from recycled materials. All products can be found on their e-commerce platform, which provides parents an all-in-one shopping experience, stocking everything for young beginners to become future pros.

Callum Cooke

Founder Callum Cooke, started the business at just 28 years-old and was inspired to start his business when he noticed that the financial barrier for families who wanted to introduce golf to their children was too high.

Having worked in the industry for the past nine years, Callum recognised that the sport provides unique benefits such as physical exercise and mental well-being, so became determined to make golf a more accessible and affordable sport for families in the area and to do so through a circular economy model.

The funding from First Enterprise has been put towards further expanding the online store by partnering with Adidas Golf to stock their junior gold clothing ranges. The company will also look at more opportunities to attend events where families can try the equipment firsthand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Enterprise provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Callum Cooke, Founder of Kondor Kidz, comments: “The finance has been crucial in building customer trust and brand visibility. It allowed us to invest in marketing campaigns, digital ads, social media, and event sponsorships, reaching more families. We enhanced the customer experience at events with more demos and expanded our product range.

First Enterprise and our Business Advisor provided invaluable support and guidance, helping us secure funding and refine our business strategy. Their understanding and encouragement have been vital to our growth.”

Lottie Naylor, Business Adviser at First Enterprise, comments: “Working with Callum to secure him a loan has been a real pleasure. Kondor Kidz is making a difference for families interested in golfing while also keeping it accessible and affordable. I wish them all the best with the business!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Bearman, Co-Chief Banking Officer, British Business Bank commented: “It’s great to see a business increasing the sustainability of golf while encouraging young people to pick up a sport with all the benefits that has. Start Up Loans is committed to supporting businesses that will help the UK towards its Net Zero goals and smaller businesses are a big part of making that happen.”