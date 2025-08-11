From teacher to tutor to award-winning CEO: Oxfordshire businesswoman celebrated nationally for transforming tuition
Emma, who left teaching in December 2023 to start her own tutoring business (Core Plus Tuition), has also recently been named ‘One to Watch’ at the Woman Who Awards, and this week was announced as a finalist for Best Solopreneur at the upcoming Best Businesswomen Awards.
“It still feels surreal,” says Emma. “To go from teaching in a classroom to building a business that’s now being recognised nationally: it's been an incredible journey. I started Core Plus Tuition because I knew there was a better, more supportive way to help children learn and grow in confidence. These awards remind me that my vision was right.”
Since launching Core Plus Tuition, Emma has built a growing team that supports students aged 8-18 with English, Maths, Science, and French, both online and in-person. But her mission goes far beyond academics. Under Emma’s leadership, Core Plus has become known for its nurturing, family-first approach: one that champions confidence-building and emotional wellbeing just as much as exam success.
In addition to running her award-nominated business, Emma now mentors other small business owners with Make Your Marketing Count to build successful companies of their own. Her goal? To show how business owners can be collaborators and not competitors.
“Being shortlisted for Tuition Business of the Year is an honour,” she says. “But what means the most is the feedback from parents telling us how much happier and more confident their children are. That’s the real reward.”