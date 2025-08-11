From Barber’s Chair to Beauty Clinique – The Rise of the ‘Manbrow’ in the Cotswolds

Not so long ago, eyebrow grooming for men meant little more than giving the odd rogue hair a quick snip while sat in the barber’s chair. Fathers passed it on to sons: haircuts were for the barber, brows were left to their own devices.

Fast forward to 2025, and things look rather different. Men are no longer just asking for a trim and a shave – they’re booking appointments for threading, tinting, and even microblading. The once-whispered idea of men’s brow care now has its own name: the Manbrow.

In the heart of the Cotswolds, one beauty salon is riding the crest of this grooming wave. At Beauty Secret Clinique, owner Lenka Clark says she’s seen a 50 per cent rise in male clients since January – and they’re not coming in for manicures.

“They used to sit outside in the car, waiting for their wives or partners,” Lenka laughs. “Now they’re the ones in the chair. A tidy brow can make a huge difference – it frames the face and gives you a sharper, fresher look.”

Lenka Clark in her Cotswold salon

Her male clients range from young professionals wanting to keep their style on point to retirees who’ve noticed their once-full brows have thinned or gone patchy. And while the treatments sound high-gloss – threading, shaping, microblading – Lenka, 40, says the results are often so natural no one would guess they’ve been done.

“It’s like a style secret weapon,” she explains. “No one has to know, but you’ll feel more confident every time you look in the mirror.”

The shift speaks to a bigger change in attitudes. Grooming is no longer about vanity; for many men, it’s about taking pride in their appearance, just as they would with a smart suit or polished shoes.

And with more local men swapping the barber’s chair for Lenka’s beauty bed, it seems the days of the untouched eyebrow might soon be as outdated as the mullet.