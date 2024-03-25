Free beer is on offer as Banburyshire's famous brewery embarks on a 175th anniversary tour
The tour allows Hook Norton Brewery to bring their 175th Anniversary celebrations to their pubs in a unique way over the next few months.
‘Hooky on Tour’ will see the brewery visiting all of their pubs using a variety of different modes of transport - on foot, cycling, by motorcycle, Land Rover and even astride a Shire Horse.
While they are in the pub, Hook Norton beers will be free of charge so customers can raise a cheer and a beer. The brewers will be on hand to talk all things beer and give away prizes in a quick fire, extremely easy pub quiz!.
Managing Director, James Clarke said: “As a brewery, we would obviously be nothing without our pubs who look after and serve our beer at its best quality.
"We wanted to visit them all to say thank you and to celebrate everything that is great about the local pub.”
The first tour date is Monday, April 1 from noon when James will be riding the brewery’s beautiful Shire horse Brigadier to The Pear Tree Inn, The Sun Inn and The Gate Hangs High in Hook Norton. And while James and Brigadier are outside the pubs – people will be welcome to enjoy free Hook Norton beers.
On May 6, the brewery will travel to its Banbury pubs and on May 27, the destination will be Chipping Norton.
The Hooky on Tour dates can be found here - www.hooky.co.uk/hooky-events
Established in 1849 in the village of Hook Norton, Hook Norton Brewery is proudly celebrating 175 years of beer and brewing in 2024.
The family-owned brewery is still fiercely and proudly independent and produces award winning ales, lagers and stouts in its unique Victorian Tower Brewery, an extraordinary building of brick, ironstone, cast iron and timber with much of the originally installed brewing machinery still very much in use today.
Hook Norton Brewery is open seven days where you can enjoy brewery tours, a shop, museum, the Malthouse Cafe and meet their Shire horses who still deliver the beer by horse-drawn dray.