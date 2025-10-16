Fortitude Communications strengthens team with three new hires

Fortitude Communications. Left to right: Andy Wilkins, Lola Holland, Liam Rice.

Fortitude Communications has bolstered its team with three new team members to underpin its continued growth.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning Oxfordshire-based PR and marketing agency has announced the appointments of Andy Wilkins, Liam Rice and Lola Holland. The trio will deliver PR and creative marketing services for Fortitude’s portfolio of clients.

Andy Wilkins has a wealth of experience spanning social media, digital, video production, creative marketing, PR and journalism. He was previously head of social media at Carfulan Group, a Derby based group of engineering and manufacturing companies. Plus, social media manager at Nottingham Forest Football Club and a journalist with Newsquest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced journalist Liam Rice joined Fortitude from the Oxford Mail, where he was a news reporter covering politics and education and then a sports reporter, primarily covering Oxford United.

Fortitude Communications

Lola Holland has joined after graduating with First Class Honors in Marketing (BA) from the University of the West of England, Bristol.

Fortitude founder Greig Box Turnbull said: “This is a significant investment into our team and a big boost to our resource and overall offering for clients.

“It adds experience and depth to our team and I’m pleased to welcome three highly talented people to Fortitude. They are already making a difference for clients and provides a strong platform for continued growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “It’s an exciting time of growth at Fortitude and I’m delighted to have joined. I can't wait to get involved in the wide range of projects already making an impact across Oxfordshire and beyond.

"I'm looking forward to bringing my skillset and experience to the team and to help deliver high-level results for our clients."

Liam said: “It’s been a thoroughly enjoyable first few weeks at Fortitude, meeting and getting to know a range of clients.

“I’m excited for what the future holds in a new environment, using my pre-existing skillset while developing and learning from a variety of experiences to support the agency’s clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lola said: ““My first few weeks at Fortitude have been really exciting for me, I am so pleased to have joined a great, supportive team. With being fresh out of university, working with Fortitude’s broad client base has been an insightful experience and I’m looking forward to developing new skills further and delivering for our clients.”

Andy joined Fortitude as an account manager, while Liam and Lola are account executives. The appointments form part of Fortitude’s continued commitment to providing an excellent service to clients and nurturing talented communicators.

Fortitude represents clients across multiple sectors including professional services, manufacturing, sport, hospitality and charity. Its clients include Oxford Bus Company, the Arena Racing Company, Welbeck Health Partners and Weinig UK.

The agency provides services including PR, creative marketing, social media management, video production and copywriting.