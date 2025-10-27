Former teacher from Banbury named as a finalist for national awards celebrating women entrepreneurs
Ex-maths teacher at Brackley’s Magdalen College and Southam College, Emma Harper, is up for the Solopreneur award at this year’s Tide Everywoman Entrepreneur Awards.
The award is designed to celebrate women running a business as an independent sole trader.
Emma left her job teaching in 2023 to launch Core Plus Tuition, a face-to-face and online tutoring business for students aged between eight and 18.
Core Plus Tuition has a team of tutors that can provide students with support in a variety of subjects, including English, maths, science, and French.
Nicole Goodwin and Sophie Catto, joint managing directors of the AllBright Everywoman Awards, said: “Access to funding continues to be one of the greatest challenges faced by women starting and scaling their businesses.
“The Tide Everywoman Entrepreneur Awards exist to change that by creating a powerful ecosystem of role models, mentors, investors, and partners who champion female founders.
“These awards don’t just celebrate success stories but help create them by opening doors to the partnerships and capital that fuel lasting impact.”
The awards gala evening will take place at The Londoner, Leicester Square, on Tuesday, December 2.
This year’s awards are particularly significant as one winner will not only take home an award but also a £20,000 grant.
The recipient will be selected from the cohort of finalists by a judging panel and announced at the awards ceremony on December 2.