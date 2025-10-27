A former teacher from Banbury has been named as a finalist for an upcoming awards ceremony celebrating female entrepreneurs and women in business.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award is designed to celebrate women running a business as an independent sole trader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma left her job teaching in 2023 to launch Core Plus Tuition, a face-to-face and online tutoring business for students aged between eight and 18.

Former teacher Emma Harper has been shortlisted for the Solopreneur Award at the upcoming everywoman Entrepreneur Awards.

Core Plus Tuition has a team of tutors that can provide students with support in a variety of subjects, including English, maths, science, and French.

Nicole Goodwin and Sophie Catto, joint managing directors of the AllBright Everywoman Awards, said: “Access to funding continues to be one of the greatest challenges faced by women starting and scaling their businesses.

“The Tide Everywoman Entrepreneur Awards exist to change that by creating a powerful ecosystem of role models, mentors, investors, and partners who champion female founders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These awards don’t just celebrate success stories but help create them by opening doors to the partnerships and capital that fuel lasting impact.”

The awards gala evening will take place at The Londoner, Leicester Square, on Tuesday, December 2.

This year’s awards are particularly significant as one winner will not only take home an award but also a £20,000 grant.

The recipient will be selected from the cohort of finalists by a judging panel and announced at the awards ceremony on December 2.