Heyford Park has been named as one of government's newly announced ‘New Towns' with 9,000 more homes.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour government this week announced Heyford as a designated new town on Sunday.

Dorchester Living, which is leading the development, describes the move as a ‘major milestone in the area’s transformation and long-term development’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a step forward for sustainable housing following the recent planning submission of the Heyford Park masterplan and the aim to become the UK’s first energy surplus town,” the organisation said in a statement today (Monday).

An artist's impression of how Heyford Park may look in the future

The designation is part of the Government’s initiative to deliver a new wave of well-planned infrastructure-first communities to help address the housing crisis by delivering 1.5 million additional new homes in this parliament, the largest housebuilding programme since the post-war era.

Dorchester Living says the government’s initiative will reduce pressure of urban centres and create a new generation of thriving, self-contained, towns fit for 21st century living allowing hundreds of thousands of working people and families to reap the rewards.

Dorchester Living says the announcement places Heyford Park at the heart of the government’s growth agenda, unlocking significant funding, infrastructure investment and planning support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say ‘New Town’ status is set to accelerate the delivery of up to 13,000 new homes at Heyford Park and in addition will accelerate the building of schools, transport links, green spaces and community amenities.

An aerial image of how Heyford Park could look - as one of the government's 'New Towns'

Plans for the delivery of the first phase of the New Town proposal were laid out in the masterplan submitted to Cherwell in August 2025.

Consultants included Proctor & Matthews Architects and renowned Landscape Architect Kim Wilkie. The vision is to create a self-sufficient, sustainable settlement ensuring it remains a vibrant community for generations to come, says Dorchester Living.

Heyford Park is built on brownfield land, the former RAF Upper Heyford, once one of the largest Cold War airbases in Europe,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now has an established community with over 1,500 homes with Heyford Park School, a supermarket, pharmacy, hotel, barbers, restaurant, and a growing commercial cluster serving as a key employment hub for the region.

Heyford Park says the commercial cluster will expand, providing up to 7,000 new job opportunities, many in ‘CleanTech’, low-carbon and creative sectors, providing sustainable jobs for the future.

Plans include upgrades to Heyford Station and the Cherwell Valley Line, better bus services and new walking and cycling routes to promote green and active travel. There are also long-term ambitions to reopen Ardley Station, enhancing direct links to London and Birmingham on the Chiltern main line.

The company’s goal is for Heyford Park to become the UK’s first energy surplus town through renewables, efficient design and low-carbon transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Housing and Economic Needs Assessment (HENA), Oxfordshire requires 26,000+ new homes by 2040. While the city plans to deliver just over 10,000 homes by 2036, the Heyford ‘New Towns’ project says it is essential to meet demand while ensuring new communities are properly supported by jobs, infrastructure and local services from the outset.

Paul Silver, CEO of Dorchester Living, said: “The inclusion of Heyford Park in the Government’s new towns programme shows a growing commitment to building not just more homes but better places – places with identity, infrastructure and long-term purpose. That’s exactly what we’ve been working towards at Heyford Park.”