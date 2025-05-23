Food stall selling Indian street food inspired by childhood memories opens Banbury

By News Reporter
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A food stall selling Indian street food inspired by childhood memories has opened in Banbury.

Founded by Pavithra Bhaskaran, Curry Corner officially opened on Thursday May 22 at Lock29.

“My love for chai and Indian street food has been a constant part of my journey - from family kitchens in India to student gatherings in the UK,” said Pavithra.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Curry Corner was born out of a desire to make authentic Indian flavours more accessible, memorable, and comforting for everyone.”

Pavithra Bhaskaran Curry Corner at Lock29 - and one of her many dishes. (Photo: Lock 29 Photography).Pavithra Bhaskaran Curry Corner at Lock29 - and one of her many dishes. (Photo: Lock 29 Photography).
Pavithra Bhaskaran Curry Corner at Lock29 - and one of her many dishes. (Photo: Lock 29 Photography).

Curry Corner serves up a mix of Indian classics and street food favourites, with Indian starters, chai varieties, and a rotating menu of curries and chaats, as well as a build-your-own meal box.

Talking about the location, Pavithra added: “Lock29 has a creative, community-driven energy that aligns perfectly with our brand,” she explains. “It’s a place where people come not just to eat, but to experience. Banbury has a growing love for international cuisines, and we’re excited to be part of that.”

Related topics:Banbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice