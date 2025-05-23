Food stall selling Indian street food inspired by childhood memories opens Banbury
Founded by Pavithra Bhaskaran, Curry Corner officially opened on Thursday May 22 at Lock29.
“My love for chai and Indian street food has been a constant part of my journey - from family kitchens in India to student gatherings in the UK,” said Pavithra.
“Curry Corner was born out of a desire to make authentic Indian flavours more accessible, memorable, and comforting for everyone.”
Curry Corner serves up a mix of Indian classics and street food favourites, with Indian starters, chai varieties, and a rotating menu of curries and chaats, as well as a build-your-own meal box.
Talking about the location, Pavithra added: “Lock29 has a creative, community-driven energy that aligns perfectly with our brand,” she explains. “It’s a place where people come not just to eat, but to experience. Banbury has a growing love for international cuisines, and we’re excited to be part of that.”
