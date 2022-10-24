Food inspectors deliver new hygiene scores on three places in Banbury and Bicester
Two achieved four-out-of-five star ratings – but one scored just two stars
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
24th Oct 2022, 2:14pm
Food inspectors have delivered new hygiene scores on three cafes and restaurants in the Banbury area.
Here are the Food Standards Agency's results for places in the Cherwell district:
- The Mulberry Cafe, The Green, Cropredy, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 13.
- Clement Wyatt Ltd, at Chequer Bloxham Plant Nursery Ells Lane, Bloxham, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 12.
- Curry and Grill Takeaway, at 7 Holm Square, Bicester, was given two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 15.