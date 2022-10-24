Food inspectors deliver new hygiene scores on three places in Banbury and Bicester

Food inspectors have delivered new hygiene scores on three cafes and restaurants in the Banbury area.

Here are the Food Standards Agency's results for places in the Cherwell district:

- The Mulberry Cafe, The Green, Cropredy, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 13.

- Clement Wyatt Ltd, at Chequer Bloxham Plant Nursery Ells Lane, Bloxham, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 12.