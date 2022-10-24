News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food inspectors deliver new hygiene scores on three places in Banbury and Bicester

Two achieved four-out-of-five star ratings – but one scored just two stars

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 2:14pm
Food inspectors have delivered new hygiene scores on three cafes and restaurants in the Banbury area.
Food inspectors have delivered new hygiene scores on three cafes and restaurants in the Banbury area.

Food inspectors have delivered new hygiene scores on three cafes and restaurants in the Banbury area.

Here are the Food Standards Agency's results for places in the Cherwell district:

- The Mulberry Cafe, The Green, Cropredy, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 13.

- Clement Wyatt Ltd, at Chequer Bloxham Plant Nursery Ells Lane, Bloxham, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 12.

Most Popular

- Curry and Grill Takeaway, at 7 Holm Square, Bicester, was given two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on September 15.

BanburyFood Standards Agency