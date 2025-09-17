Food hygiene ratings: Three Banbury businesses receive one-star ratings, but plenty more get top scores

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in Banbury, which took place across June, July and August.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Cherwell District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Kizzie's at The Waterside Heyford Wharf Station Road, Lower Heyford; rated on July 1

Rated 5: Banbury Pizza House at 64 - 65 Calthorpe Street, Banbury; rated on July 29

Rated 5: Fat Jacks Kebab and Fried Chicken at 65 Calthorpe Street, Banbury; rated on July 29

Rated 5: Caterplus @ McCarthy & Stone at 27 Foxhall Court School Lane, Banbury; rated on August 22

Rated 4: The Dun Cow at The Dun Cow West End, Hornton; rated on June 5

Rated 4: Popular Chinese Takeaway, Hempton Road, Deddington; rated on June 25

Rated 3: The Cherwell at 63 - 67 Broad Street, Banbury; rated on June 9

Rated 3: SushiMe at Unit D3 Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on June 9

Rated 3: The Red Lion, High Street, Bloxham; rated on June 26

Rated 3: Purple Mango, at Unit 2 Hanwell Mews Rotary Way, Banbury; rated on July 4

Rated 1: Banbury cafe grill at 21 Horton View, Banbury; rated on June 5

Rated 1: The gate hangs high at The Gate Hangs High, Hook Norton; rated on June 5

Rated 1: Kebabish Banbury, 47d Broad Street, Banbury; rated on August 4