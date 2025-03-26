Food hygiene ratings: Great news for Banbury as 14 places receive top score
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in Banbury, which took place across January, February and March.
The good news is that plenty of places received the highest score – a five-star award.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Cherwell District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:
- Rated 5: NORISHED at Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on January 2
- Rated 5: Horse And Jockey, Malthouse Lane, Bodicote; rated on January 29
- Rated 5: A & C Fish Bar at Cromwell Road, Banbury; rated on January 29
- Rated 5: Chens Cottage, High Street, Banbury; rated on January 30
- Rated 5: Costa Coffee, Ermont Way, Banbury; rated on February 6
- Rated 5: Subway, Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on February 6
- Rated 5: The Chatsworth Chatsworth Drive, Banbury; rated on February 12
- Rated 5: Q Fish - Chatsworth Drive, Banbury; rated on February 12
- Rated 5: The Duck On The Pond, South Newington; rated on February 19
- Rated 5: Grimsbury Fish Bar, Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on February 19
- Rated 5: Saveway Takeaway, Warwick Road, Banbury; rated on February 19
- Rated 5: Touch Of Angels at Ryle Hill Golf Club, Milcombe; rated on February 28
- Rated 5: Urban Spice Bistro and Tapas at Horse And Groom Inn, Milcombe; rated on February 28
- Rated 5: The Bell Inn, Market Square, Lower Heyford; rated on March 5
- Rated 4: The Pickled Ploughman, Adderbury; rated on January 15
- Rated 4: Thomas Franks Ltd (at Bibby), at First Floor Pembroke House Trinity Way, Adderbury; rated on January 15
- Rated 4: Cafe Nero, High Street, Banbury; rated on January 17
- Rated 4: Millenium Foods, High Street, Banbury; rated on January 17
- Rated 3: Just wok, Hillview Crescent, Banbury; rated on January 30
- Rated 3: Lahori Chaska, South Bar Street, Banbury; rated on January 30
- Rated 3: The Sun Inn, Hook Norton; rated on February 13
- Rated 2: Uma Casa Portuguesa, South Bar Street, Banbury; rated on January 29
