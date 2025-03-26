Food hygiene ratings: Great news for Banbury as 14 places receive top score

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in Banbury, which took place across January, February and March.

The good news is that plenty of places received the highest score – a five-star award.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Cherwell District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: NORISHED at Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on January 2

Rated 5: Horse And Jockey, Malthouse Lane, Bodicote; rated on January 29

Rated 5: A & C Fish Bar at Cromwell Road, Banbury; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Chens Cottage, High Street, Banbury; rated on January 30

Rated 5: Costa Coffee, Ermont Way, Banbury; rated on February 6

Rated 5: Subway, Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on February 6

Rated 5: The Chatsworth Chatsworth Drive, Banbury; rated on February 12

Rated 5: Q Fish - Chatsworth Drive, Banbury; rated on February 12

Rated 5: The Duck On The Pond, South Newington; rated on February 19

Rated 5: Grimsbury Fish Bar, Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on February 19

Rated 5: Saveway Takeaway, Warwick Road, Banbury; rated on February 19

Rated 5: Touch Of Angels at Ryle Hill Golf Club, Milcombe; rated on February 28

Rated 5: Urban Spice Bistro and Tapas at Horse And Groom Inn, Milcombe; rated on February 28

Rated 5: The Bell Inn, Market Square, Lower Heyford; rated on March 5

Rated 4: The Pickled Ploughman, Adderbury; rated on January 15

Rated 4: Thomas Franks Ltd (at Bibby), at First Floor Pembroke House Trinity Way, Adderbury; rated on January 15

Rated 4: Cafe Nero, High Street, Banbury; rated on January 17

Rated 4: Millenium Foods, High Street, Banbury; rated on January 17

Rated 3: Just wok, Hillview Crescent, Banbury; rated on January 30

Rated 3: Lahori Chaska, South Bar Street, Banbury; rated on January 30

Rated 3: The Sun Inn, Hook Norton; rated on February 13

Rated 2: Uma Casa Portuguesa, South Bar Street, Banbury; rated on January 29