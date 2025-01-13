Flourishing medicolegal firm recruits more top experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company specialising in the provision of personal injury and clinical negligence reports is undergoing major growth.

TLA Medicolegal based in Deddington, near Banbury, has seen a 50% increase in business in the final quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year with two new experts – a GP and a Clinical Psychologist – taken on in the last month.

The business has seen a sharp increase in instructions from lawyers wanting to support their claimants by using the best medicolegal experts while there has also been a rise in the number of private individuals approaching TLA directly regarding clinical negligence.

As a result, three new Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury Case Managers have been taken on in the last year to cope with the workload.

Company Director and co-founder Fiona Morrison said: “We are enjoying significant growth which is down to the depth of expertise we provide our clients and the unparalleled support we offer through our team.

“We continue to take on a significant number of medical experts which means we can offer the best advice in the most complex of medicolegal cases and we look forward to continuing to grow strongly in 2025.”

TLA is the only firm offering lawyers and insurers direct access to thousands of internationally renowned medical experts in the UK both in the NHS and private practice.

All of its experts are exceptional in their chosen fields and renowned internationally for their expertise, training and research. TLA case managers identify only the best medical experts in their field of medicine and only match the right expert to the right job.

Many of TLA's respected experts have transitioned the management of their medicolegal practices to the capable hands of dedicated TLA Medicolegal Case Managers. This strategic move offers the experts invaluable administrative support, encompassing crucial areas such as scheduling clinic appointments, coordinating meetings with legal counsel, and managing trial dates.

By doing so, experts can avoid the expenses associated with hiring a personal medicolegal secretary and investing in a dedicated accounts package for invoicing. TLA ensures that experts receive regular payments at agreed-upon fees and provides comprehensive quarterly account reports for VAT or self-assessment purposes.

Looking ahead, TLA aims to expand the number of experts whose workloads it manages in the coming year. For further information, interested experts are encouraged to contact Fiona Morrison [email protected].