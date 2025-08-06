Female entrepreneurs unite at Banbury Network Launch

More than thirty female entrepreneurs and women in business attended an event to celebrate the launch of a network to support local women in business and employment in Banbury, this week.

The event at The Cromwell Lodge Hotel, was free to attend and bought together local entrepreneurs living in the Banbury area and others from across Warwickshire and Worcestershire, to connect and find out more about the network.

Established since 2015, Socially Shared is a business support network that provides a welcoming space where people can meet, connect, learn and support each others business and personal development. A team of area hosts facilitate meetings at twelve different locations across the Midlands each month, including: Warwickshire, West Midlands, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and now Oxfordshire.

Photo includes: Left Lizzie Cunningham Hassan, Manager of The Cromwell Lodge and right Vicki Fennell, Banbury Area Host.

Karen Heap, Founder of Socially Shared and a self employed business adviser herself, greeted everyone that attended the event and took time to answer any questions that people had about her network. Karen also introduced Vicki Fennell, a Positive Mindset Coach, who had been appointed Area Host for these Banbury Area meetings and wished her every success in her quest to support other local women in business.

Vicki Fennell, said “Having benefitted from the support Socially Shared, and their community of like-minded women has provided to me and my own business Ebb and Flow Coaching, I am looking forward to being able to do the same for other women in Banbury. I would encourage any female entrepreneurs and women in business in the local area to come along and realise the benefits that our community can offer them.”

Guests at this event received a warm welcome and enjoyed complimentary refreshments, while they connected and got to know each other. Lizzie Cunningham Hassan, manger at The Cromwell Lodge Hotel said “We are thrilled to be hosting these meetings for Vicki and the Socially Shared Network. It provides us with a great opportunity to connect with more local people and to showcase our venue and the wide range of meeting rooms, event space, accommodation and of course our pub and restaurant.”

Typical meetings at Socially Shared provide an opportunity to connect, build positive relationships and benefit from a learning experience too. The learning is provided by other women in the network, who share their own knowledge and expertise. Business and personal development is at the heart of these learning opportunities, enhancing the opportunities and benefits for all those involved.

For more information about Socially Shared Business Network and the Banbury meetings visit sociallyshared.co.uk