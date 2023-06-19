Family-run business that started in Banbury nearly 60 years sells five branches - including original branch in town

John Nicholls Trading Ltd has sold its building and timber branches 'heavyside' division to MKM Group

A family-run business that started in Banbury nearly 60 years ago has sold five of its branches - including the original branch in town.

Established in 1965 by the late chairman John Nicholls, the group has grown from one site in Banbury, to over 25 sites covering Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Dorset. It offers building and plumbing materials and kitchen and bathroom suites.

The five sites being sold are in Banbury, Bicester, Kidlington, Long Hanborough and Rugby.

Executive chairman Andrew Nicholls said: "I am incredibly proud to see the business grow from humble beginnings in 1965 to the multi-branch business that it has become. We have taken our time and I know that in selling the heavyside division to MKM we have a found a suitable custodian to continue the levels of service our customers have become accustomed.

"Whilst the decision to sell the building and timber division has not been taken lightly, it allows us to focus on growing and developing both the Nicholls and J&B's plumbing and heating and showroom businesses whilst retaining the Nicholls family name. As part of the sale, it also facilitates Phillip Nicholls retirement.

