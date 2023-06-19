Family-run business that started in Banbury nearly 50 years sells five branches - including original branch in town

John Nicholls Trading Ltd has sold its building and timber branches 'heavyside' division to MKM Group

A family-run business that started in Banbury nearly 50 years ago has sold five of its branches - including the original branch in town.

Established in 1965 by the late chairman John Nicholls, the group has grown from one site in Banbury, to over 25 sites covering Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Dorset. It offers building and plumbing materials and kitchen and bathroom suites.

The five sites being sold are in Banbury, Bicester, Kidlington, Long Hanborough and Rugby.