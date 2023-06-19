News you can trust since 1838
Family-run business that started in Banbury nearly 50 years sells five branches - including original branch in town

No jobs will be lost
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST
John Nicholls Trading Ltd has sold its building and timber branches 'heavyside' division to MKM GroupJohn Nicholls Trading Ltd has sold its building and timber branches 'heavyside' division to MKM Group
A family-run business that started in Banbury nearly 50 years ago has sold five of its branches - including the original branch in town.

John Nicholls Trading Ltd has sold its building and timber branches 'heavyside' division to MKM Group, with no job losses.

Established in 1965 by the late chairman John Nicholls, the group has grown from one site in Banbury, to over 25 sites covering Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Dorset. It offers building and plumbing materials and kitchen and bathroom suites.

The five sites being sold are in Banbury, Bicester, Kidlington, Long Hanborough and Rugby.

Executive chairman Andrew Nicholls said: "I am incredibly proud to see the business grow from humble beginnings in 1965 to the multi-branch business that it has become. We have taken our time and I know that in selling the heavyside division to MKM we have a found a suitable custodian to continue the levels of service our customers have become accustomed."

