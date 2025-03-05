A family-run cleaning product company in Banbury has raised £75,000 for local charities to celebrate its 75 years of business.

To mark the special occasion, The Great British Bake Off’s judge Dame Prue Leith visited Cleenol’s headquarters in Banbury today (March 5).

The Cleenol Group’s Project 75 was the brainchild of the company’s current managing director Sam Greaves.

Sam’s vision was to mark the business's diamond anniversary by organising 75 fundraising events for three Oxfordshire charities.

Dame Prue Leith presents a cheque for £25,000 to representatives from Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Following a busy year that saw staff members organise skydives, abseiling, golf days, drive-in cinemas, endurance cycle rides and more, the company reached its target of £75,000.

This money was divided and donated to Katharine House Hospice, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Oxfordshire Mind.

The three charities were selected by Cleenol employees, as they have done work that has touched the hearts of many of the staff.

Sam Greaves said: “Project 75 was born out of a genuine desire to give back to the community that has supported us for 75 years.

Dame Prue Leith hands over the cheque to Katharine House Hospice staff members.

“Seeing everyone come together to take on challenges and rallying behind such important causes has been truly inspiring. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved and are honoured to be able to support these incredible charities.”

Dame Prue Leith took a guided tour of the company’s site alongside representatives from each charity before presenting several staff members who had exceeded expectations with their fundraising.

She then presented each cheque to the charity's representatives and applauded the fantastic effort Sam and Cleenol’s staff members had made to raise the impressive sum.