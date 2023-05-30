News you can trust since 1838
Family-run Banbury company celebrates 75 years in business by launching new charity fundraiser

By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:22 BST

A family-run company in Banbury is celebrating 75 years in business by launching a new charity fundraiser.

Cleenol, developer and producer of cleaning and hygiene products, has challenged itself and its customers and suppliers to raise £75,000 through participation of at least 75 people at 75 events - as part of its 75x75x75 fundraiser.

A spokesperson for Cleenol said: "These events can be large or small, group or personal and will cover a gamut of types of activity.

Cleenol owner Sam Greaves at Katharine House Hospice.Cleenol owner Sam Greaves at Katharine House Hospice.
"From the Three Peaks Challenge to a weight loss programme, to 24-hour gaming endurance challenges and many more."

The money will be raised for three charities - Katharine House Hospice (which the business has supported since its inception), Oxfordshire Mind and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Cleenol has set up a webpage for people to follow the money raising, to add events and to donate to all the events that are generated. Visit: htps://project75.mycleenol.com/

Related topics:BanburyThames Valley Air Ambulance