Family-owned Banbury business focuses on environmentally friendly solutions in new rebrand

After nearly 40 years of supplying a variety of custom packaging options the local business ‘The Bag N Box Man’ is rebranding to Meanwell Packaging Co.

The packaging business has changed their name to Meanwell Packaging - reflecting their core values as an environmentally conscious company.

This comes after Terry Andrews, the founder who started the company thanks to a passion for helping small and independent businesses, retired and his son took over.

Youngest son, Tjobbe Andrews, believes that offering the company the chance to refresh its look will let customers know what they’re about.

Tjobbe said: “My dad is known for how much he cares about the planet, small businesses, and of course his friends and family.

“This compassionate way of conducting a business is a reflection of his personality and values, so Meanwell just felt like the right name for our exciting rebrand.”

The packaging company is self aware - and so steers its customers towards sensible choices and makes realistic alternatives available to them.

By offering people the option to purchase fewer products in one order, small businesses don’t have to worry about excessive waste from unused packaging.

This ‘no-minimum order’ enables the company to steer its customers toward more eco-friendly options, instead of opting for wholesalers who often only allow huge orders to be fulfilled.

Tjobbe added: “We’ve always recycled. My Dad has always taught me to appreciate and love nature.

“In fact, every item that goes out of our door is sent out in reused boxes that we’ve prevented from being wasted from our various contacts.

“We also offer a free packaging advice service, and provide a variety of packaging supplies.”

For more information about Meanwell Packaging see its website here: https://meanwell-packaging.co.uk/Meanwell Packaging now boasts a range of over 1,200 products including custom printed and bespoke packaging solutions. All of which are locally sourced, made from biodegradable and compostable materials - ensuring recycling is easy for their customers.