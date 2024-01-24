Family near Banbury transform old hay barn into new 'alternative' wedding and event venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Ormond and his children originally started a glamping and hen party venue on their farm land just outside of Thorpe Mandeville.

Beginning with just a Gypsy wagon and a shepherd's hut, the family grew the campsite by converting a horse lorry, among other vehicles and buildings, into accommodation.

Paul said: “For the last few years, we have been renting out the glamping field exclusively for groups, especially for hen weekends for mostly Londoners due to our edgy design.”

Now 16 years later, the family is expanding their business once more, developing a barn on their land to become The WedShed, a wedding and events venue.

After overcoming hurdles with planning permission, Paul and his family can now announce that the venue is fully functional and open to the public.

He said: “We have now converted a falling-down hay barn into The WedShed. The WedShed is an alternative wedding and events barn made of lots of recycled wood, colour, concrete, etc. Everything is made by myself and my kids: doors, tables, bar, DJ booth, coloured hearts, all from old scaffold boards and off-cut second-hand wood.

"The WedShed is available for weddings and any other type of event. We can seat 64 guests for dining or more for a more informal affair; we encourage local street food vans and local entertainers to get involved.”