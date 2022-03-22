Evening event with former executive chef Alan Bird sells out at Gilks’ Garage Café in Kineton

Gilks' Garage Café in Kineton is hosting a sold-out evening event with former executive chef Alan Bird partnering with Hook Norton Brewery. (Photo credit Mildly Interesting Metal)

Gilks’ Garage Café is hosting a six-course food and beer pairing evening led by Alan Bird on Thursday April 7 working alongside Hook Norton Brewery and the head chef at Gilks’, Gary Langridge. The evening with the former executive chef quickly sold out.

Keith Gilks, the owner of Gilks’ Garage Café, said: "We hope to put another evening on due to the popularity of this event. And we apologise to those who were disappointed by not securing a seat."

The event will be held at Gilks' Garage Café in Banbury Road on Thursday April 7 from 6:30 pm.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan’s cooking career spans over 40 years including The Goring Hotel, Nico Ladenis (first British chef to gain 3 Michelin stars), personal chef to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Alan was also the longest serving Executive and Head Chef of The Ivy, Executive chef of Soho House, and Chef / Patron of Bird of Smithfield, his own restaurant.

Today Alan runs his own consultancy business, Alan Bird Food Etc Ltd, using his wealth of experience to support hospitality businesses, including a portfolio of high-profile private clients.

Katherine Gilks said: “We are absolutely thrilled and delighted that Alan will be creating this specific six course taster menu with Gary and pairing Hook Norton beers with each course.

“It is also lovely to work with Hook Norton Brewery, which is also a family business. They are passionate about their work and of course their beers. The brewery has a reputation of brewing award-winning handcrafted beers and make the perfect partner to complement Alan’s menu.

"It is well known how wine can be the perfect companion to food, but traditional beers are equally as good. It should be a fun and interesting evening.”

Through the evening Alan will be explaining the dishes and why each beer was chosen to complement each course, and Mark from Hook Norton Brewery will explain and describe the beers.

For more information about the café see their website here: https://gilksgaragecafe.com/