Enjoy a rare glimpse inside Prodrive in Banbury to support local charities and the ongoing Ukrainian Relief Effort

The public can get a rare glimpse inside Prodrive in Banbury to support local charities and the ongoing Ukrainian Relief Effort.

In response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the motorsport and engineering group is opening their staff family open day on Saturday April 23, to the wider public to raise money for its local nominated charities and also the Ukraine relief effort.

Experts will be on hand to answer questions, and there will be food and drink stalls and activities for children.

All profits from the day are to be split between the companies local nominated charities, the Bone Cancer Trust, Helen & Douglas House, the Oxfordshire Community Foundation as well as the Ukrainian Relief Effort.

A spokesperson for Prodrive said: "Visitors will get a chance to view some its iconic Heritage Collection with cars on display including those driven by legendary names such as Colin McRae and Richard Burns. But unusually the company will also be letting people see just how those and its modern day cars are built by giving access to the facilities and workshops that put them together.

"In addition the public will be able to wander through to the engineering division of the group to see how it has played its part in projects as varied as the McLaren P1, America’s Cup Yacht’s as well as designing and building the world’s lightest folding bike, Hummingbird."