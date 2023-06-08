Employee at Banbury's Norbar Torque Tools recognised for 45 years of continuous service

Banbury local Shaun Chaundy started his working life at Norbar, then located on Swan Close Road, on June 5 1978, after completing a short period of work experience.
This week, 45 years later, he received a long-service voucher from managing director John Reynertson in recognition of his distinguished service to the company.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the presentation, John thanked Shaun for his significant contribution to the business and reinforced the role that all employee associates play in Norbar’s continued success.
He said: "This week Shaun celebrates 45 years of continued service at Norbar. During his time with the company, he has worked alongside a great many individuals who make up our proud history. He is a hugely popular employee with a great many friends who I’m sure will join us in celebrating his long tenure."
Shaun added: "I’ve always enjoyed working at Norbar and have never felt the need to look for another job. I’ve made a lot of good mates in my time here and enjoyed the good-natured banter throughout the shift along with the support that being in a close group of friends has given me."
Shaun began his career in the machine shop as an auto machine loader before progressing on to the role of machine operator when the company relocated in the mid-80s, and then finally became a production operator when the machines were replaced by CNC control.