News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
28 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
46 minutes ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
1 hour ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
2 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
3 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed

Electric car sharing pilot scheme puts hire vehicles in two car parks in Banbury

A new electric car sharing club scheme is launching this month with vehicles in two car parks in Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST

The scheme will have 14 new electric vehicles available for people to hire on an hourly or daily basis from car parks across Oxfordshire.

A number of authorities have partnered with car club providers Co Wheels, Enterprise CarClub, and Thame EV Car Hire to offer pay per use electric cars on a 12-month trial basis.

Jenny Figueiredo, Oxfordshire County Council’s electric vehicle charging project manager, said: "Introducing electric vehicle car clubs right across the county is a key step in cutting our carbon emissions, as well as reducing the amount of individual vehicles on our roads and helping people to reduce the cost of living.

Most Popular
From left, Robert Schopen from Co Wheels, Phillip Wright and Kieran Allen from Enterprise CarClub, Jenny Figueiredo, from Oxfordshire County Council’ Phil Shadbolt from EZ-Charge, Rebecca and Ross Batting from Thame EV Hire Club.From left, Robert Schopen from Co Wheels, Phillip Wright and Kieran Allen from Enterprise CarClub, Jenny Figueiredo, from Oxfordshire County Council’ Phil Shadbolt from EZ-Charge, Rebecca and Ross Batting from Thame EV Hire Club.
From left, Robert Schopen from Co Wheels, Phillip Wright and Kieran Allen from Enterprise CarClub, Jenny Figueiredo, from Oxfordshire County Council’ Phil Shadbolt from EZ-Charge, Rebecca and Ross Batting from Thame EV Hire Club.

"Providing pay per use car sharing schemes like this makes it possible for people to consider giving up their own cars or second cars and also to be more conscious of making an active decision about every journey they make."

The vehicle will be located in Calthorpe Street West and Windsor Street car parks in Banbury, Cattle Market and Claremont car parks in Bicester, as well as a number of other locations in Oxford and south Oxfordshire.

The electric vehicle car club pilot will be initially for 12 months to assess the demand for this type of service across Oxfordshire and aims to inform longer term plans for potential electric car club rollouts across the county in the future.

For more information on the scheme, visit: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/roads-and-transport/electric-vehicle-pilot

Oxfordshire County CouncilBanburyOxfordshire