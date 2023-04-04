Electric car sharing pilot scheme puts hire vehicles in two car parks in Banbury

A new electric car sharing club scheme is launching this month with vehicles in two car parks in Banbury.

The scheme will have 14 new electric vehicles available for people to hire on an hourly or daily basis from car parks across Oxfordshire.

A number of authorities have partnered with car club providers Co Wheels, Enterprise CarClub, and Thame EV Car Hire to offer pay per use electric cars on a 12-month trial basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenny Figueiredo, Oxfordshire County Council’s electric vehicle charging project manager, said: "Introducing electric vehicle car clubs right across the county is a key step in cutting our carbon emissions, as well as reducing the amount of individual vehicles on our roads and helping people to reduce the cost of living.

From left, Robert Schopen from Co Wheels, Phillip Wright and Kieran Allen from Enterprise CarClub, Jenny Figueiredo, from Oxfordshire County Council’ Phil Shadbolt from EZ-Charge, Rebecca and Ross Batting from Thame EV Hire Club.

"Providing pay per use car sharing schemes like this makes it possible for people to consider giving up their own cars or second cars and also to be more conscious of making an active decision about every journey they make."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vehicle will be located in Calthorpe Street West and Windsor Street car parks in Banbury, Cattle Market and Claremont car parks in Bicester, as well as a number of other locations in Oxford and south Oxfordshire.

The electric vehicle car club pilot will be initially for 12 months to assess the demand for this type of service across Oxfordshire and aims to inform longer term plans for potential electric car club rollouts across the county in the future.