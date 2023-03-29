News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
53 minutes ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
2 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
3 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Egg-free cake shop in Castle Quay offers something new for Banbury shoppers

A recently opened egg-free cake shop in Castle Quay will provide something new for those in Banbury with a sweet tooth.

By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:02 BST

The Cake Box shop, which specialises in egg-free, vegetarian, fresh cream cakes, has been open in the shopping centre for a few weeks.

Located next to Bakers & Baristas, the national chain sells celebration cakes, cheesecakes, cake slices, and cupcakes, which customers can also personalise and have ready for collection within an hour.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said, "Cake Box is a fantastic addition to our already impressive food line-up. We feel its brand personality and aspirations fits perfectly with ours and offers our customers tasty, indulgent and high-quality treats.

Most Popular
The shop will offer Banbury shoppers a wide range of egg-free cake options.
The shop will offer Banbury shoppers a wide range of egg-free cake options.
The shop will offer Banbury shoppers a wide range of egg-free cake options.

"The brand has already proved very popular with our shoppers and I have no doubt that Cake Box will quickly become a must-visit store for cake lovers within the community."

Cake Box is open 9:30am – 5:30pm Monday to Saturday and 10:30am – 4:30pm on Sundays.

The shop can be found next to Bakers & Baristas in Castle Quay.
The shop can be found next to Bakers & Baristas in Castle Quay.
The shop can be found next to Bakers & Baristas in Castle Quay.
Banbury