Egg-free cake shop in Castle Quay offers something new for Banbury shoppers

A recently opened egg-free cake shop in Castle Quay will provide something new for those in Banbury with a sweet tooth.

The Cake Box shop, which specialises in egg-free, vegetarian, fresh cream cakes, has been open in the shopping centre for a few weeks.

Located next to Bakers & Baristas, the national chain sells celebration cakes, cheesecakes, cake slices, and cupcakes, which customers can also personalise and have ready for collection within an hour.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said, "Cake Box is a fantastic addition to our already impressive food line-up. We feel its brand personality and aspirations fits perfectly with ours and offers our customers tasty, indulgent and high-quality treats.

The shop will offer Banbury shoppers a wide range of egg-free cake options.

"The brand has already proved very popular with our shoppers and I have no doubt that Cake Box will quickly become a must-visit store for cake lovers within the community."

Cake Box is open 9:30am – 5:30pm Monday to Saturday and 10:30am – 4:30pm on Sundays.