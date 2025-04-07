Easter holiday events: Banbury's Castle Quay announces flower and nature-themed activities for families

By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 11:58 BST
Banbury’s Castle Quay centre has announced several free and educational activities for families and children to take part in over this Easter holiday.

This will include a flower-filled Easter trail as well as two free hands-on workshops.

Easter trail

From today (Monday, April 7) until Monday, April 21, the centre will host a free flower-themed Easter trail.

Castle Quay has announced several free activities for families and children to take part in this Easter.
Castle Quay has announced several free activities for families and children to take part in this Easter.

Participating visitors must collect a trail sheet from the centre’s customer service desk and then search shop windows to find the hidden flowers.

Once all flowers have been located and the trail sheet has been returned, participants will receive a free packet of seeds to grow at home.

Workshops

From 11am to 3pm on Wednesday, April 9, a free interactive gardening session workshop will take place at Castle Quay.

This workshop will teach visitors about growing plants at home and give people a chance to plant their seeds.

It will also teach about the benefits of caring for the environment and sustainable gardening.

The second workshop also takes place from 11am to 3pm but focuses on the fascinating world of bees and insects.

This workshop takes place on April 17 and will teach children about the different ways bugs move, adapt, and survive in nature.

A spokesperson for Castle Quay said: “From Monday, April 7, Castle Quay will be transformed with stunning spring-themed installations, celebrating the beauty of nature and the benefits of greener spaces.

“Visitors are invited to take part in these activities and embrace spring at Castle Quay.”

For more information, visit: https://castlequay.co.uk/

