Double the honours Valda Energy recognised for workplace excellence and rising talent

Bicester-based energy supplier Valda Energy has been shortlisted in two prestigious award programmes, recognising both its commitment to being a top-tier employer and the outstanding achievements of one of its rising stars.

The company has been named as a finalist in the Oxfordshire Business Awards 2025, in the Employer of the Year category, celebrating organisations that go above and beyond to support their workforce and create an inclusive, progressive workplace culture. The shortlisting is a testament to Valda Energy’s ongoing investment in people development, from industry-leading apprenticeship programmes to individual development plans, wellbeing initiatives and community engagement.

Meanwhile, Valda’s Business Performance Manager, Sophia Seminerio, has been shortlisted in the national Women in Utilities Awards in the Apprentice of the Year category. Sophia is undertaking a Level 5 Leadership and Management apprenticeship while continuing to deliver outstanding work across strategic and commercial areas of the business. She also plays a key role in mentoring others, championing diversity and inspiring young people to explore careers in the utilities sector.

Sophia commented on her recognition: “I feel really honoured to be shortlisted for this award. My apprenticeship has given me the tools to lead more effectively and continue developing my career in an industry I care deeply about. I’m especially passionate about mentoring others and encouraging young people to see the opportunities available in energy and utilities.”

CEO Steve James (Centre) with the Valda Executive Team

Steve James, CEO of Valda Energy, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised in both of these awards. Being shortlisted for Employer of the Year reflects the hard work we’ve put into building a business that prioritises people, from fair pay and growth opportunities to genuine investment in wellbeing. Along with this, seeing Sophia’s talent and leadership recognised on a national stage is something we’re incredibly proud of. She is a brilliant ambassador for the future of our industry.”

