Double celebration for Banbury arts shop as it marks 14 years of business and online success
The Artery, on Parsons Street, has reached the milestone of having over 100,000 followers across social media platforms.
First opened in 2010, The Artery has become an art hub in Banbury, selling a variety of supplies and playing host to classes throughout the week.
Owner and manager Barry Whitehouse originally began recording online video art classes several years ago.
The videos became hugely popular during lockdown, with many attracting thousands of views.
Since then, Barry has grown The Artery’s social media presence by sharing short video tutorials on Facebook and Instagram every single day.
Now, anyone who subscribes to one of The Artery’s social media platforms has access to hundreds of art tutorials recorded by Barry.
Barry says that people have travelled from all over the UK to visit the shop after watching his videos.
He said: “Social media followers have travelled from Liverpool, Kent, and Cardiff, as well as other places, to visit the Parsons Street shop or attend face-to-face classes in the past year.
“It’s so fantastic to have people from all over the world enjoy what we do and shows that the love of art transcends all boundaries!
“For one of our free monthly online art demonstrations two months ago, we had people watching from every single continent, which is mind-blowing for such a small business like ours.”
For more information about The Artery, including access to the shop’s video database, visit: https://www.thearteryonline.com/
