Don your PJs for Banbury Business Buzz event

Business owners are being asked to don their finest sleeping apparel for this month's Banbury Business Buzz meeting to raise money for charity.

The meeting, on Wednesday, June 26, will be raising money for the Helen and Douglas House by supporting their 'Pyjama Day' initiative.

Business owners are being encouraged to don their PJs

The meetings, held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, give small business owners and entrepreneurs from Banbury and further afield a chance to network, bounce around ideas and and discover the latest business goings on.

Pajamas are not compulsory and £2 from the £5 entrance fee will be donated to the charity. There will be cakes on offer with proceeds also going to the charity.

This month's meeting will be attended by Banbury Town Mayor, Cllr John Colegrave, with his choice of attire yet to be confirmed.

No booking is needed, just turn up on the day to, 4 Ale and Gin, in Butchers Row. The meeting runs from 10am until noon.

For more information or to donate to the Helen and Douglas House, visit Banbury Business Buzz's Facebook page.