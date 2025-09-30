Domestic violence survivor from Banbury launches major fundraising drive to build safe home for women

A domestic violence survivor from Banbury has launched an £80,000 fundraising campaign to build a safe home for women.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Brown, who is a board director at Banbury United Football Club, is on a mission to build women’s homes that cater for the needs of women experiencing a variety of challenges including domestic violence, mental health issues, drug and alcohol misuse or homelessness.

She said: “As a previous domestic violence sufferer and someone who has overcome a nervous breakdown and anxiety, my heart craves to create a space where women can go to feel supported, encouraged and empowered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe these women deserve to live in a home free of fear, worry, anguish and heartache and to reside in a place where their heart sings and their hope is restored.”

Natalie Brown. Picture: Jesse Gerald Photography

The first home will be in Rugby – known as B3 Rugby – and is the beginning of Natalie’s journey of creating places and spaces around the world that will help women to live “bold, brave and beautiful lives”.

“The vision is to provide a home that is an oasis of tranquility,” she added.

"We want to be able to provide the essential comfort these women deserve and also create an environment in which they will thrive and feel inspired to drive their journey into a new phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Far beyond the building, our vision extends to everything that makes a home. Helping to create pathways to a fulfilling life, through the provision of emotional support, practical help and a caring and nurturing environment.”

B3 Rugby will be fully furnished and equipped with the essentials a woman needs to make it a home, and the facilities will be designed and built to foster a culture of community, sisterhood and support.

The Victorian semi-detached property would provide seven en-suite rooms for women, workshops to help personal development, wellbeing and life skills, preparing for further work and education.

Natalie has put her heart and soul into restoring a home in Rugby to make it suitable for the project, but she fears her project might not come to fruitiion due to spiralling costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a labour of love for years and I honestly can’t believe I’m on the verge of losing the house after putting it up for sale,” she said.

"It’s heartbreaking for me to think that the vision may not come to life, but I’ve never wavered in my faith, I’ll keep believing until the very end.”

Natalie, who is the only black female board director of a football club in the UK and Head of Women’s Football, said: "We are determined to be, and build, the foundation for the dreams of other women to come true.

"It will be a place where women will live, learn and grow – and I won’t give up easily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie has launched a Crowdfunder and is inviting people to donate whatever they can afford. Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/b3-rugby She is also appealing with renovations of the building.

Email [email protected] if your business could get involved with the project, which would include publicity updates from all sponsors.

Watch Natalie’s vision here: https://youtu.be/ssJwXoEUtKM