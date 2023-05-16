Digital radio listeners will soon be able to listen to local radio stations in the Banbury area

The government-approved regulator Ofcom has awarded a digital radio multiplex licence to NOxDAB, a not-for-profit company, formed through a partnership between four local broadcasters: Banbury FM, Puritans Radio, Radio Horton and 3Bs Radio.

Digital radio listeners will soon be able to listen to four radio stations in the Banbury area.

Ofcom has awarded a digital radio multiplex licence to NOxDAB, a not-for-profit company, formed through a partnership between four local broadcasters: Banbury FM, Puritans Radio, Radio Horton and 3Bs Radio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When launched all four partners will be available to local digital radio listeners.

Banbury FM’s Andy Green said: “We are delighted that the NOxDAB application has been successful and would like to thank all those people who have loyally supported us through our very long campaign to be heard on traditional radios. At Banbury FM we can’t wait to allow digital radio listeners to join the many people who already listen to us on their smart speakers and connected devices.”

NOxDAB must now agree specific technical details with Ofcom and begin building the three transmission sites they proposed to cover the area. A launch date is yet to be announced, but Ofcom rules state all multiplexes must be on-air within 18 months of award.