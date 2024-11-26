Developer funds festive fun run at Katharine House Hospice

A Banbury-based hospice has secured a £5,000 donation from Persimmon Homes, helping to support the hospice’s Santa Fun Run, taking place on 1st December.

Katharine House Hospice received the funding boost from Persimmon Homes South Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative. Katharine House Hospice is based in Adderbury, near Banbury and cares for people over 18 years old with life-limiting illnesses.

When someone is diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, it can be extremely distressing for the person affected, and for their family and friends. Katharine House Hospice aims to support those affected by terminal illness throughout their entire journey, from diagnosis to end of life and bereavement, offering care wherever and whenever people need it the most.

All services are free to patients and the hospice is heavily dependent on donations and support from the community and its fundraisers. One fundraising activity during the festive season is the Santa Fun Run, where over 350 Santas will descend on nearby Spiceball Park to complete the 5k and 1.5k courses.

The donation was marked with a visit to the hospice from Harriet Jarvis, Senior Planner at Persimmon Homes and Cllr Kieron Mallon, Ward Councillor for Calthorpe and Easington at Cherwell District Council.

Cllr Kieron Mallon said: “Katharine House Hospice is close to everyone’s heart here in North Oxfordshire, we all know of someone who has benefited from the care it provides and the support the families receive. Many of us have also been involved in the different fundraising events over the years and so this money will be greatly appreciated and give the fun run a financial head start which we hope will encourage others to donate to this worthy cause.”

Carley Lambourne, Challenges and Events Officer at Katherine House Hospice, said: "Persimmon Homes' generous donation of £5,000 means the world to us at Katharine House Hospice. This incredible support will help us make our Santa Fun Run a festive, uplifting event for our community while raising essential funds to care for people facing life-limiting illnesses. Together, we’re making sure that more families receive the compassionate support they need during the toughest times."Russell Griffin, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting impact in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local charities to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”“It’s an honour to be able to offer this £5,000 donation to Katharine House Hospice’s Santa Fun Run. We hope will go some way to the wider fundraising target, helping those who benefit from the hospice make memories with their loved ones and receive the right support.”

To sign up to Katherine House’s Santa Fun Run, please visit: https://www.khh.org.uk/event/santa-fun-run-banbury