Demand grows among Banbury businesses for quality commercial units

Developers say businesses are queuing up to find quality commercial premises in the Banbury area.

The comments come after units at a new £3 million commercial property development in Southam were snapped up.

Ten units at the 13-plot Maricott Court development, adjacent to Holywell Business Park, are now sold or under offer, with discussions ongoing with prospective tenants for the final three rental properties.

Simon Hain, director at commercial property specialists ehB Reeves, said: “We’ve had a real mix of owner/occupier and buy-to-let

investor interest in the site, so we’re confident of seeing an equally diverse mix of businesses setting up in these units.

“We’ve said all along that the interest in this site is indicative of the demand for high-quality commercial properties, regardless of the fears over the potential impact of Brexit.

Mr Hain added: “The construction of the first two units is complete and we’re expecting units three to 10 to be finished before the end of the summer.

“This has been a very successful and sought-after scheme since its inception.”

Phase one of the development, which was made up of the first two units, was completed in June, while units three to 10 are due for completion late summer.

The final three units are scheduled to be completed by early 2020.

The Maricott Court development is the final phase of the Holywell/Northfield Road site, which is already home to businesses including Tesco, HAB International and DYWIDAG-Systems International.