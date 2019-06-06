Deliveroo hiring riders and drivers ahead of Banbury launch

Food delivery service Deliveroo is on the look-out for drivers and riders in Banbury ahead of the launch next month.

The company is appealing to car, bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders or drivers to deliver food from restaurants across the town, cooked fresh to order and delivered to customers in as little as 15 minutes.

New riders are automatically enrolled in a first-of-its-kind free insurance package to ensure all are covered while out on the road.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Banbury and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks.

"We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.”

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, takeaways and chain restaurants to their homes.

Deliveroo's launch is due in late July, but no specific date has been given, nor which restaurants are included in the service.

To apply, visit deliveroo.co.uk/apply.