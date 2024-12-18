Damira Dental Studios named among top private firms in Oxfordshire

Damira Dental Studios is celebrating its success at the prestigious Dental Industry Awards 2024, where the organisation was honoured with multiple accolades that highlight its commitment to excellence in dentistry and business operations.

Awards Won:

Dental Practice Corporate of the Year

Excellent Use of PR

Highly Commended – Website of the Year

Highly Commended – Business Leader of the Year

In addition to these recognitions, Damira Dental Studios was proudly featured in the Oxfordshire Limited Awards 2024, awarded by Grant Thornton UK LLP.

Anushika Brogan, CEO & Founder

This distinction celebrates private businesses that excel in growth, contribution to the local economy, and operational excellence.

These accolades reflect Damira Dental Studios' unwavering dedication to:

Delivering high-quality dental care to all its patients.

Achieving sustainable growth with strong financial performance.

Supporting the health and well-being of communities across Oxfordshire and beyond.

Dr Anushika Brogan, CEO and Founder of Damira Dental Studios, expressed her gratitude and pride: “These recognitions are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our incredible team. We are proud to lead the way in providing excellent patient care and making a positive impact on local communities.”

About Damira Dental Studios

Operating 42 practices across the UK, Damira Dental Studios provides comprehensive dental care, ranging from general dentistry to cosmetic and advanced restorative treatments. The organisation’s mission is to deliver exceptional patient care while driving sustainable growth and maintaining the highest operational standards in the dental industry.

Damira Dental Studios is immensely proud of its team and grateful for the continued trust and support of its patients and partners. Together, the organisation will continue to innovate, grow, and uphold its commitment to excellence in dentistry.