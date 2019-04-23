Coventry Building Society's Banbury branch one of first to showcase new look

Coventry Building Society has invested in the town's high street with its newly designed Banbury branch.

The reopened branch has a whole new look and feel designed to meet the needs of its members, both now and in the future.

Ken MacIver, Dogs For Good volunteer and Onyx the dog,

During its official opening, employees and customers were joined by representatives from the branch’s new community partner, Dogs for Good, the Banbury charity that trains assistance dogsto help people overcome specific challenges to reclaim their quality of life.

The new branch is one of the first to be opened in the Society’s new design, which through the introduction of new technology, has seen the removal of glass security screens from its design, allowing for greater interaction between employees and members alike.

Banbury branch manager, Amy Haines, said: “Whilst other banks and building societies are closing branches at an alarming rate, we’re investing heavily in our network over the next five years.

“We’re delighted with the new branch, which will ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our members and the local Banbury community. However, rest assured, our focus for the branch will continue to be people, with technology there to help provide the human touch, not replace it.

"Branches matter to savers, and we want to encourage more people to save more for their futures by continuing to offer good value over the long term.”

Cathryn Simpson, corporate partnerships manager at Dogs for Good at added: “We’re really pleased to be supported by the Coventry Building Society this year.

"It’s so important for the charity to work with local businesses and local people, it helps to build the community and in turn help the charity to provide more valuable support in the area. We’re looking forward to meeting as many people as possible.”

The branch has been designed in partnership with design specialists, Allen International, part of the Accenture Group.