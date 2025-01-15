Council to offer free energy assessments and decarbonisation plans to Banbury businesses
Small and medium-sized local businesses are being invited to attend a series of sustainable business workshops.
The council-run sessions take place online from 12pm until 1pm, between Monday, February 3 and Thursday, February 6.
These workshops will cover practical sustainability strategies, technical advice, information about funding opportunities, and details of the free energy assessments and decarbonisation plans.
Cllr Lesley McLean, deputy leader of Cherwell District Council and portfolio holder for finance, property and regeneration, said: “Businesses can face real barriers to taking climate action, and we want to help. These workshops are free and can provide support to overcome these obstacles, with expert advice and access to free energy assessments and decarbonisation plans worth up to £1,500.
“Cherwell has a strong, diverse, dynamic and innovative business eco-system and we know that many local businesses are eager to do more and we are keen to support them to reduce carbon emissions and their impact on the climate.
“We are very keen for businesses to come forward and make the most of this fantastic opportunity.”
The workshops are being delivered in partnership with Low Carbon Hub and Energy Solutions Oxfordshire.
They, along with the energy assessments and decarbonisation plans, have been funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Any business owners interested in attending the online workshops can sign up by filling in a form on the council’s website. here: https://forms.cherwell.gov.uk/xfp/form/735
To book a free assessment visit: https://www.energysolutionsoxfordshire.org/cherwell/
