Could a new restaurant be set to open at the Castle Quay Waterfront development in Banbury?

It looks like a new restaurant is lining up to open at the Castle Quay Waterfront development after it applied for a premises license to allow it to sell alcohol. (photo by Richard Savory)

Cherwell District Council officials have confirmed Pizza Express has applied for a premises license, which includes the sale of alcohol, recorded music and late night refreshments. As long as their are no objections the license will be issued on April 1.

The only other premises licence application the council has received for the development is The Light Cinema.

The Light Cinema entertainment venue is set to open in the town centre of Banbury this Easter

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue will bring variety of activities under one roof from a 10-lane bowl, mini-golf, to a retro arcade, to climbing, a seven-screen cinema and a restaurant.