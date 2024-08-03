Living in Britain in 2024 means that you will heavily rely on your mobile phone. And since the devices play such a key role in our modern lives, you want to make sure you are getting the best service possible.

We are lucky enough to have plenty of different networks to pick from when deciding on a provider, but with so much choice it can be hard to work out which ones to avoid. Which? conducted a public survey of customers and got them to rate their experiences with their network.

Find out which of the main mobile phone networks had the lowest score in our gallery below. Make sure to click through all the pages.

Worst mobile networks These are the worst mobile phone networks according to their own customers.

Three Mobile - 60% In Which's survey of 6,532 members of the public conducted in January 2024, Three received the lowest customer score with just 60%.

Lycamobile The next lowest score in Which's public survey was Lycamobile. It has a customer score of 65%.