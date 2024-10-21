WHSmith: British retailer to reintroduce vinyl records in stores after 30-year hiatus - full list of locations
- WH Smith is reintroducing vinyl records to its stores after a 30-year absence
- The retailer will stock vinyl in 80 locations across the UK, targeting new music fans
- Vinyl sales have surged, with an 11.7% increase in 2023, marking 16 consecutive years of growth
- New releases from popular artists like Taylor Swift and Oasis have fuelled the vinyl revival
- WH Smith first sold vinyl in the 1950s but stopped sales in the 1990s due to the rise of CDs
A famous British retailer is set to reintroduce vinyl records to its stores for the first time in over 30 years.
WH Smith plans to stock vinyl in 80 locations across the UK, aiming to take advantage of its growing popularity among a new generation of music enthusiasts.
Vinyl sales have surged recently as the format regains its appeal, bolstered by new releases from artists like Taylor Swift, who has announced that her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, will be available on vinyl.
According to data from the British Phonographic Industry, vinyl sales rose 11.7% in 2023, reaching nearly six million units sold, marking the 16th consecutive year of growth.
Emma Smyth, commercial director of WH Smith’s high street operations, said: “I’m sure there are many customers out there who remember spending hours in record shops browsing the latest vinyl LPs and the artistic record covers.
“To me it’s no surprise that vinyl is growing in popularity again, and we are very excited to be bringing back record selections to more than 80 different stores across the UK for both seasoned fans and new listeners alike.”
WH Smith first began selling vinyl albums in the 1950s, with records becoming a key product category for the retailer. But the group stopped selling them in the 1990s after their popularity waned because of the introduction of CDs.
Where will vinyl records be sold in WH Smith?
Stores in locations that will stock vinyl include Canterbury, Chester, Edinburgh Gyle, and York, the group has said.
The full list of WH Smith locations that will be stocking vinyl records again is as follows:
- Argyle Street
- Beeston
- Berkhampstead
- Bluewater Park
- Brecon
- Brent Cross
- Bromley
- Broughton Parc
- Bury St Edmunds
- Buxton
- Canterbury
- Carlisle
- Chester
- Cirencester
- Crawley
- Cribbs Causeway
- Darlington
- Deal
- Douglas
- Dumfries
- East Kilbride
- Elgin
- Ely
- Epsom
- Exeter
- Exmouth
- Gloucester
- Grantham
- Great Yarmouth
- Gyle
- Hamilton
- Harpenden
- Haslemere
- Hastings
- Havant
- Haywards Heath
- Hempstead Valley
- Henley
- Hereford
- High Wycombe
- Honiton
- Jersey
- Kingston
- Leighton Buzzard
- Lewisham
- Lichfield
- Liverpool
- Llanelli
- Marlborough
- Marlow
- Meadowhall
- Monks Cross
- Monmouth
- Morpeth
- Newport (Isle of Wight)
- Northallerton
- Perth
- Petersfield
- Preston Deepdale
- Romford
- Salisbury
- Scarborough
- Sevenoaks
- Southport
- Southsea
- Stafford
- Swanage
- Taunton
- Teesside Retail Park
- Temple Fortune
- Twickenham
- Uckfield
- Wallington
- Warrington
- Watford
- Weston-super-Mare
- White City
- Wimbledon
- Witney
- York
