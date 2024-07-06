Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🎉 There are still some significant prizes yet to be claimed across the UK!

Numerous National Lottery prizes remain unclaimed, including significant sums

Winners have a six-month window to claim their prizes from the draw date

Prizes under £500 can be claimed in-store, while larger amounts up to £50,000 can be claimed online

Higher sums or special prizes require direct contact with the National Lottery

For many, winning the National Lottery jackpot is a dream come true. But what if you’ve already won and don’t know it?

In the UK, a considerable amount of National Lottery winnings remain unclaimed. Despite having a six-month window to claim their prizes, some lucky ticket holders haven't come forward yet.

They might not realise they've won, with the winning tickets possibly hidden in wallets, purses, or online accounts. Could you be holding a winning ticket? Below, we’ve listed the current unclaimed prizes...

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize. If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer. Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date. Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there somewhere, drawn on 23 February 2024. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Camden - needs to claim it by 21 August.

Euromillions - £1m

A second UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there too, with this winning ticket drawn relatively recently on 16 April. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in Rhondda Cynon Taf - needs to claim it by 13 October.

Euromillions - £196,646.70

It’s not quite a million pounds, but just under £200,000 will do nicely for this Cumberland ticket holder who picked out 6, 7, 9, 14, 43 (Lucky Stars 3, 4) as the winning numbers for the draw on 6 June. They have until 1 December to collect.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

A resident from the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 6, 28, 30, 40, 53, 58 being drawn on 25 May. They have until 21 November to claim their winnings.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 1 year

A lucky Match 5 winner with the numbers 10, 18, 24, 27, 38 - Life Ball 5 has until 17 December to claim. The date of the draw was 20 June, and the winning ticket was bought in the Unitary Authority of Medway.

Thunderball - £500,000

Half a million pounds awaits for one lucky resident of the London Borough of Islington, who recently plucked 9, 21, 31, 35, 36 (Thunderball 9) as their fortunate numbers, drawn on 1 June. They have until 28 November to claim the cash.