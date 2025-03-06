Britain’s biggest pound shop chain could be set for a shake-up 🤔

The owner of Britain’s biggest pound shop chain is considering a sale as trading conditions worsen

Poland-based Pepco Group is reviewing “all strategic options” for Poundland

Rising costs, including upcoming Budget measures, are putting pressure on the business

Pepco is shifting focus to its more profitable European brand, raising questions about Poundland’s future

A sale could lead to store closures, restructuring, or new ownership injecting fresh investment

The owner of Britain’s biggest pound shop chain is exploring a potential sale of the UK discount chain as it faces challenging trading conditions.

Poland-based Pepco Group announced it is reviewing “all strategic options” for Poundland as it prepares for upcoming Budget measures that will significantly increase wage costs.

Poundland is the go-to pound shop for bargain hunters across the UK, and currently operates 825 stores, but Pepco Group has been shifting focus to its more profitable Pepco brand.

The company said that Pepco generates the “vast majority” of its earnings, and it aims to strengthen this success by ultimately operating as a single pan-European format.

The announcement comes as Pepco warned of weaker annual earnings for Poundland due to increasingly difficult trading conditions and rising costs.

Pepco said: “Poundland is a strong brand that serves millions of customers every week and had around two billion euros (£1.67 billion) in annual turnover in financial year 2024, but it is also operating in an increasingly challenging UK retail landscape that is only intensifying.

“From April 2025, the UK Government’s additional tax changes announced in the Budget will also add further pressure to Poundland’s cost base.

“Therefore the board is actively evaluating all strategic options to separate Poundland from group during financial year 2025, including a potential sale.”

Retailers have been hit especially hard by measures from last October’s Budget, which include a national insurance increase alongside another rise in the minimum wage, and are scheduled to come into force from April 2025.

A potential sale of Poundland could bring significant changes to its future in the UK. A new owner might restructure the business, introducing new pricing strategies, rebranding stores, or shifting focus to different product ranges.

There is also the possibility of store closures, particularly if a buyer looks to streamline operations and cut costs. Alternatively, an acquisition by a larger retailer could provide the investment needed to strengthen Poundland’s position on the high street.

If no buyer is found, however, the chain could face further struggles, raising questions about its long-term viability in an increasingly challenging retail environment.

