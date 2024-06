Watch more of our videos on Shots!

📱🚫 Thousands of HSBC customers are unable to log in or transfer money due to an outage that began this morning

Thousands of customers are frustrated due to an outage affecting HSBC's mobile app

Over 5,000 users have reported problems via DownDetector, primarily being unable to log in or transfer money

HSBC has acknowledged the problem and apologised for the inconvenience

It said its IT teams are actively working to restore normal online and mobile banking services

Banks are not required to compensate for disruptions, but customers may be reimbursed any costs incurred

Reports on Downdetector have started to fall as some users regain access to the HSBC banking app.

Thousands of HSBC customers were left frustrated this morning (28 June), due to an outage affecting the bank's mobile app.

According to DownDetector, over 5,000 users reported problems with the app, with most appearing to be unable to log in or transfer money. The issues appear to have started around 7.30am today.

HSBC said that it is actively working to resolve issues affecting its online and mobile banking services. The bank acknowledged the problems in a post on X (formerly Twitter), apologising for the inconvenience caused to customers.

It said: "We’re really sorry that some customers are having issues accessing personal online and mobile banking. Our IT teams are working hard to get these services back to normal. You can still authorise online card purchases via SMS."

HSBC has a dedicated web page to check the status of its services, including mobile, telephone, and internet banking, as well as ATMs.

Customers can also stay updated via HSBC’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Websites like DownDetector can also provide information on whether others are experiencing similar problems.

Unlike telecom companies, banks are not required to compensate customers for service disruptions. However, if you incur costs due to these issues, you may be able to get reimbursed.

For example, if a bill payment failed due to the outage and you were charged a fee, you should be able to claim that money back.

If your credit rating was affected because of a service outage, such as receiving a late payment fee for being unable to make a transaction, you should keep a record of this.

Note the names and details of any representatives you spoke to, including the time and nature of your conversation, and their advice.