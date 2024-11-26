Buyers have until 29 November to make a move 🛠️

DIY and garden retailer Homebase has entered administration after years of financial struggles

Administrators have set a deadline for potential buyers to purchase 74 leasehold stores across the UK

A deal with retail group CDS, owner of The Range and Wilko, has already saved 70 stores and around 1,600 jobs

But the future of 2,000 employees and the remaining stores remains uncertain

Unpurchased stores may close, with customers advised to stay updated on announcements

Over 70 Homebase stores are to be sold to potential buyers by the end of this month.

The struggling DIY and garden retailer, which has faced significant challenges in recent years, entered administration last week.

A portion of the business has been salvaged through a deal with retail group CDS, the owner of The Range and Wilko, which secured the future of around 1,600 jobs and 70 stores.

But the fate of 2,000 additional employees and the rest of Homebase’s store network remains uncertain. The company has now set a deadline of 29 November for potential buyers to purchase its remaining stores across the UK and Ireland.

74 leasehold stores have been placed on the market by administrators at consultancy Teneo, aiming to generate additional funds for creditors.

Locations of the properties placed on the market:

Abingdon, Oxfordshire

Alnwick, Northumberland

Altrincham Retail Park, Manchester

Junction One Retail Park, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Barnstaple, Devon

Basildon, Essex

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Shane Park, Belfast

Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Battery Retail Park, Birmingham

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bracknell, Berkshire

Enterprise Five Retail Park, Bradford

Branksome, Poole

Bridgend Retail Park, Bridgend, Wales

Broadstairs, Kent

Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk

The Orbital Retail Centre, Cannock, Staffordshire

Horsted Retail Park, Chatham, Kent

Cheltenham

Greyhound Retail Park, Chester

Discovery Park, Chichester

Colchester Stanway, Colchester

Gallagher Retail Park, Coventry

Rushmore Retail Park, Craigavon

Daventry, Northamptonshire

Wyvern Retail Park, Derby

Dumfries, Scotland

Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline, Scotland

Farnham Retail Park, Farnham

Folkestone, Kent

Drumkeen Complex, Belfast

Retail World, Gateshead

Gloucester

Hamilton, Scotland

Hanworth, Feltham, London

Harlow, Essex

Eddington Business Park, Herne Bay, Kent

Tyne Valley Retail Park, Hexham

Heath Retail Park, Honiton

Hove, Brighton & Hove

Hull

Leamington Spa

Ledbury, Herefordshire

Moor Allerton Centre, Leeds

Letterkenny, Republic of Ireland

Lewes, East Sussex

London Catford

London Streatham Vale

Luton

South Aylesford Retail Park, Maidstone

Milton Keynes

Navan Retail Park, Republic of Ireland

Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire

Norwich Hall Road

Norwich Sprowston

Madford Retail Park, Nottingham

Oban, Scotland

Oldbury, West Midlands

Wyndham Retail Park, Portishead

Romford, Essex

Saffron Walden, Essex

Sleaford, Lincolnshire

St Albans

Sudbury, Suffolk

Wrekin Retail Park, Telford

Truro, Cornwall

Tunbridge Wells

Upton, Wirral

Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire

Waterford, Republic of Ireland

Wolverhampton

Worcester

The stores currently up for sale face uncertainty, and if buyers are not found, these locations may close. For now, these stores are still operating, but customers should check for announcements about closures or sales.

