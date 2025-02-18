Half term 2025: how to access DWP and local financial support during the UK February school half-term
- Discover how the Household Support Fund can help with food, energy bills, and essentials during half-term
- Learn about local school initiatives offering free meals and holiday activity programs for eligible families
- Explore other financial benefits like Universal Credit, Tax Credits, and Council Tax Support
- Find out how to apply for support from your local council or school, and get tips on making the most of available resources
- Get last-minute financial help for unexpected costs during the break, ensuring your family’s needs are covered
With February half-term upon us, it’s common to worry about the added financial pressures that come with school holidays.
Whether it’s the extra costs of feeding the children at home or juggling childcare, many families feel the pinch during these breaks.
But there are various avenues of financial support available through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), local authorities, and even schools to help ease the burden.
Whether you are relying on benefits, accessing the Household Support Fund, or seeking help from your local school or council, there are resources available to ease the financial strain during the break.
Here’s a guide on how to access this support and make the most of the resources available to you. Be proactive and apply early, as some schemes may have limited funding or specific deadlines.
Household Support Fund
One of the key sources of financial support available to families during school holidays is the Household Support Fund (HSF).
This fund was introduced to help low-income families with essential living costs, particularly during times of crisis or increased financial pressure.
The fund is managed by local authorities, and the amount of assistance varies depending on the area you live in.
Local councils have been given significant flexibility in how they use the Household Support Fund, which means that it could cover a wide range of expenses such as food, energy bills, or even essential items for your children during the half-term break.
To apply for assistance from the Household Support Fund, you should first visit your local council’s website. Most councils have an online application form where you can submit your details and explain your financial situation.
Some areas may require proof of income or other documentation to process your application. Be sure to check your council’s specific eligibility criteria, as these can vary depending on your location.
In some cases, the council may provide vouchers or pre-paid cards that can be used to purchase food or other essentials. In others, you may be able to apply for direct financial help or support with utility bills.
If you’re not sure where to start, contact your local council’s customer service team for guidance on how to apply and what you can expect.
Scotland
In Scotland, support is provided through programs such as the Scottish Welfare Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments.
The Scottish Welfare Fund offers Crisis Grants for emergencies and Community Care Grants for essential household items.
Additional cost-of-living support is distributed through local councils and targeted schemes such as the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which helps with energy costs.
Eligibility and application processes vary but generally focus on low-income households and those receiving benefits.
Wales
Wales uses a combination of the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) and council-administered programs to assist struggling households.
The DAF provides Emergency Assistance Payments (EAPs) for essential costs, such as food or energy, and Individual Assistance Payments (IAPs) for essential household items.
The Welsh government has also introduced targeted cost-of-living payments and energy bill support.
Applications for DAF are made online, by phone or via support agencies, with funding typically targeted at low-income individuals and families.
Northern Ireland
In Northern Ireland, support is available through schemes like Discretionary Support Payments and Additional Financial Support Grants
Discretionary Support Payments provide short-term financial aid for those in a crisis or emergency situation.
Fuel support and cost-of-living payments have been implemented as part of broader government initiatives to tackle poverty and rising energy costs.
Applications are made through the Department for Communities or local councils, and eligibility often depends on income and household circumstances.
School support and holiday activities
In addition to financial assistance through the Household Support Fund, many local schools offer their own support during the school holidays.
Some schools have initiatives to provide free or discounted meals for eligible students, which can help ease the cost of feeding children during the half-term.
These initiatives are typically aimed at families who are in receipt of free school meals.
Another form of support is the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme, which provides funding for local councils to deliver free holiday clubs that include meals for children from low-income families.
The aim is to help children stay active, social, and nourished during school holidays. The programme is open to families whose children are eligible for free school meals.
If your child qualifies for free school meals, check with your school or local authority to find out if there are any HAF schemes running in your area during the half-term.
These clubs often offer a range of activities, from sports and arts to cooking classes, and can be a fantastic opportunity for your children to engage with others while you manage your household budget.
Last-minute benefits
For families who might not have been able to plan ahead or are in need of last-minute financial support, there are several other benefits that might be available:
- Universal Credit: If you’re struggling to make ends meet, you may be eligible for Universal Credit, which provides monthly payments to help with living costs. This benefit can be particularly useful for families during periods when you have additional expenses, such as over the half-term. If you’ve not yet applied for Universal Credit, you can do so through the DWP website, but be aware that it can take several weeks for your application to be processed, so it’s worth applying as soon as possible.
- Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit: If you’re not currently claiming Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit, you might be missing out on valuable support. These credits are designed to provide extra help for families with children, particularly those with low or moderate incomes. If you qualify, these credits can make a significant difference during school breaks.
- Council Tax Support: Some councils offer reduced council tax bills for low-income households. If you’re struggling with council tax payments, contact your local authority to see if you qualify for a reduction during the holidays.
If you’ve accessed any of these support schemes or have additional tips for managing the financial pressures of the half-term, we’d love to hear from you! Share your experiences or ask any questions you might have in the comments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.